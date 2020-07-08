George J. Huston, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 3, 2020, George J. Huston. Jr., age 23, of Youngstown, passed into God’s hands.

He was born in Youngstown on December 8, 1996 to George J. Huston, Sr. and Erica Kent.

George is survived by siblings, Desiree Kent (Ralphael Magallon) of Struthers, Daisy Huston of Youngstown, Danielle Clingerman of Youngstown, Joey Huston of Hubbard, Bre’anna Hilbert of Boardman and Skylar Hilbert of Boardman; grandparents, Carol Baumgartner of Youngstown and Carl Baumgartner of Hubbard; aunt, Alisha Quinn; uncles, Donald Kent of Macedonia and Patrick Kent of Austintown; nephews, Ralpheal Magallon and Drayson Magallon, of Struthers and girlfriend, Constance “Chloe” Adam of Youngstown.

George was preceded in death by his father, George J. Huston, Sr.; grandmother, Mary Huston; uncle, Joseph Craig; two nephews and Meemaw.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George, please visit our floral store.