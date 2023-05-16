NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The family of George Henry Forrester, age 71, is sad to announce his passing on May 3, 2023. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home in Niles, Ohio.

George was born in Mercer, Pennsylvania on December 16, 1951 to Robert and Emma Forrester.

George is survived by his wife, Anna O. Forrester; son, Damien Forrester; granddaughter, Kristen Forrester; stepchildren, Michelle Agi, Jane Agi and Wisdom Agi; sister, Florence Forrester and Mary-Esther.

A private funeral ceremony with only close family members, neighbors and friends was held at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

