CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, June 6, 2021, George Henery Christie, Jr, age 64, of Campbell, passed away at his residence.

He was born in Youngstown on February 21, 1957 to George Henery, Sr. and Gloria M (Adams) Christie.

