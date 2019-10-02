George E. “Mickey” Kennedy, North Lima, Ohio – Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, September 26, 2019, George E. “Mickey” Kennedy, 80, of North Lima, Ohio, passed away in Youngstown, where he was a resident since 1968.

He was born in Pittsburgh on November 2, 1938, to George C. and Alma A. (Bruan-Englert) Kennedy.

Mickey graduated in 1956 from Snowden High School, before earning his bachelor’s degree from Robert Morris College in 1967.

He retired in 1999 from General Ionics, after 36 years as an accountant/controller.

He is survived by his siblings, Duane E. (Edith) Kennedy, Elaine M. DeWitt, Carol Ann (Jim) Tomecsko and six nephews, all of the Pittsburgh area.

Besides his parents, Mickey was also preceded in death by his sister, Iris J. Burns and significant other, Maryanne L. Maimone.

No public services will be observed.

No public services will be observed.

