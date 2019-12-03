George Datchuk, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, November 29, 2019, George Datchuk, age 87, passed into God’s care.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on September 14, 1932 to George and Sarah (Mlynarcik) Datchuk.

George is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Andrew) Wojtkowski and sons, Eric Schadel of Pennsylvania and Marc Schadel of Austintown; daughter-in-law, Roxanne Datchuk “daughter by love” who took exceptional care of him from when he was widowed in 2007, until his passing and her children, Stephen (Kelsey) Datchuk and son, Evan of Circleville, Ohio and Tyler Datchuk of Niles, as well as, several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Mazarek (2007); sons, George, Jr. and Stephen; siblings, his twin, Stanley, Sophie Ruman, Pete, John and Edward and his dog, Rudy, who was his constant companion for many years.

