Gennaro Giovanni John Bellard, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, Gennaro Giovanni John Bellard, age 55, of Struthers, Ohio passed away at home.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 15, 1966 to Reginald Williams and Audrey Hawkins Williams Beal.

Gennaro is survived by his life companion, Deborah R. Fox of Columbus, Ohio; children, Latasha Brown, Dominique Brancho and Gennaro Brocious, of Austintown, Ohio, Jacci (Alexander Lopez) Bellard of Canton, Ohio, Justice Bellard of Youngstown, Ohio and Jayden Fox of Columbus; granddaughter, Delilah Sky Regina Michele Bellard, Niah Brocious; father, Reginald “Reggie” (Kathryn) Williams of Campbell, Ohio; siblings, Renee Williams of Columbus, Ohio and Shaun (Karen) Williams of Youngstown, Ohio; nephews, Kevon Williams and Kyair Williams, both of Youngstown, Ohio; aunts, Janice Anderson of Campbell, Alberta Haislah of Cleveland, Ohio and Constintina Gales of Youngstown, Ohio; uncles, Charles Gray and Wayne Gray, both of Cleveland, Ohio; niece, Brooklynn Williams of Columbus, Ohio; cousins, Christina Wilkins and Earl Cato, both of Youngstown, Ohio, Aziza Gray and Tenesha Gray, both of Cleveland, Ohio and Carlo Pacielo.

Besides his mother, Gennaro was also preceded in death by his sister, Regina Williams.

Viewing is tentatively set for Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

