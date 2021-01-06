Gaylon Thomas Perry, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gaylon “Thom” Thomas Perry, Sr. passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 from Covid-19 at St. Elizabeth Hospital at age 71.



Thom was a well known musician in the Tri-County area and in Tennessee where he was born. When he was only 19 he turned down a Nashville recording contract. Thom had several bands in the area and the last one for 25 years with his wife, Barb, as his drummer. They actually met when he hired her as the band’s drummer.

Thom was a much sought after masonry contractor and owned the business, Perry Masonry. He built The Shoppes at Boardman Park, beautiful homes in The Forrest and many other plazas and homes.

Thom had collected Native American artifacts since he was a boy and enjoyed doing this with his brothers. He was a flintknapper himself, making and selling beautiful replicas of knives, axes and tomahawks. Thom also made violins and guitars. He sold at Rogers and Four Seasons Flea Markets. Thom loved animals and taking his dogs Jasper and Jensen to McDonald’s every day made him happy. He liked fishing and camping with his family and playing gospel music with friends in Tennessee.

Thom was proud to be a Christian.



He leaves behind his wife, Barb Kline-Perry, whom he married September 15, 1984; his children, Gaylon T. Perry, Jr. of Virginia, Jeffrey T. Perry (Heidi) of Boardman, Jason T. Perry (Tamika) of Tennessee, Jacquelyn E. Perry of Liberty and J. Gage Perry of Liberty; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and twin great-grandsons due in April; three brothers, Richard (Michelle) of Tennessee, Steve (Patty) of Tennessee and Timothy of Tennessee; brother-in-law, Randy (Verdena) Kline, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Woodrow and Cora Wade McGee Perry, Thom was preceded in death by brothers, WL (Patsy) Perry of Tennessee and Donald (Roberts) of Tennessee.

He was formerly married to the late Mary Louise DiIanni Perry.



There will not be any services at this time.

The family asks that you donate to your local animal shelter, pound, or rescue in Thom’s name.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gaylon Thomas Perry Sr, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.