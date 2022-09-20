YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary William Elsbury, age 49, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

He was born on January 19, 1973, in Youngstown, Ohio to Charles and Barbara Elsbury.

Following his graduation from Chaney High School, Gary attended Youngstown State and Akron University.

After graduating from college, Gary worked as a Senior Tax Accountant at Tradesmen International.

He was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Parish in Northfield, Ohio.

Gary loved watching WWE and his favorite team was the Pittsburgh Steelers. What brought him a lot of happiness was spending time with his family. His nieces and nephews will always remember watching wrestling with him. He was also very close with his nephew, Joseph Courtney. He was more like a brother to Gary.

We will all miss his infectious humor and his funny jokes. Gary could make anyone laugh with his good-natured silliness. Life will not be the same and we will forever miss his long-winded stories and his deep laughter. You were a wonderful son, brother, uncle, friend and we were blessed to have you in our lives. We laughed that you were the favorite and we all thought that we would have more time with our baby brother.

Becoming a father to Gary, Jr. and Alexandra brought you so much joy. Your children could always count on you and your role as a father helped to shape their lives.

Gary is survived by his two beloved children, Alexandra and Gary Elsbury, of Macedonia, Ohio; siblings, Debbie (Jack) Bartlebaugh of Youngstown, Ohio, Sharon (James) Courtney of Youngstown, Ohio, Karen (Rick) Elsbury of Youngstown, Ohio and Joseph (Janet) Courtney of Newark, California and a host of nieces and nephews, Kelly Bartlebaugh, Melissa (Brian) Lasher, Mark (Kim Schulte), Sharon (John) Boylen, Jennifer (Tyler) Evans, Amy (Osman) Rogers and Daniel (Hope) May.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Elsbury; niece, Candie Courtney and his beloved canine companion, Starbuck.

There was a Mass and Celebration of Life on Tuesday, September 5, 2022.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

