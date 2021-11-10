Gary Wayne Easterling, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the Lord’s Day, Sunday, November 7, 2021, Pastor Gary Wayne Easterling, age 65, of Austintown, Ohio, passed into his heavenly reward at St. Joseph Hospital.

He was born Ravenna, Ohio on October 28, 1956, to the late Chester and Charlene (Boggs) Easterling.

Pastor Easterling is survived by his beloved wife, Bridget (Miller) Easterling of Austintown, Ohio; children, Tabatha (Denver) Lovejoy of Niles, Ohio and Renee (Anthony) Reedy of Austintown, Ohio; grandchildren, Josiah Lovejoy, Noah Lovejoy, Hanah Lovejoy, Elijah Lovejoy, Tre Binion and Candice Binion; great-grandson, Gideon Lovejoy and siblings, Debbie (Jarry) Fisher of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Steve (Donna) Easterling of Niles, Ohio.

Since September 9, 2016, Gary has been Pastor of Apostolic Light House Church, 324 Niles Vienna Avenue, Vienna, OH 44473, the church which he and his wife founded that same year.

Viewing and Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Pastor Gary Wayne Easterling, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.