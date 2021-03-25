Gary Thomas “Tom” Newsom, Volant, PA

VOLANT, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Thomas “Tom” Newsom, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and children.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 1, 1943 to Rush Floyd and Bette Marilyn (Rose) Newsom.

Tom was the owner of TNT Advanced Concepts Inc., a full-service advertising agency he founded over 40 years ago. As a mathematician he developed a revolutionary computer program to run all aspects of his business long before programming was “a thing.” He developed a love for computers and cars while attending the University of Maryland. Young Tom was an avid street racer who learned to flip cars like people flip houses now. His love of cars never left him as he continued to race around the track for 50+ years, while helping multiple auto dealers through TNT.

His greatest joys were his family, Chevrolet Camaros and helping others achieve great success. His favorite quote was, “If I’ve helped one other person achieve their success, then I have achieved mine.” Tom not only did this for every client he ever worked with, but he did so for his many children and grandchildren. In this regard his success was undeniable.

Tom’s memory will be cherished by his wife, Donna Kaye Lynk (Liesen), whom he married on October 22, 1988 in Lapeer, Michigan; seven sons, Joseph, Marin, Gary Thomas II, Shannon and James Newsom, all of Michigan, Brian Lynk of South Carolina and Nathan (Kelsey) Newsom of Pennsylvania; “like a son,” Timothy Brady of Georgia and Joshua Vales of Washington, DC; three daughters, Tammi (Chris) Kenny, and Catherine and Michelle Newsome, all of Michigan; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Bill) Dannhardt of Pennsylvania; four brothers, Ronnie (Marilyn), Michael (Bettie) and Mark Newsom, all of Pennsylvania and Danny (Debbie) Newsom of South Carolina and Tom and Donna’s wonderful dog, Sampson.

The family is planning a graveside service in the near future in Lapeer, Michigan.

“One day you were here and then you were gone,

You were needed elsewhere so God took you home.”

