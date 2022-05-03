ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Lee McCune, 77, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Quality Life Services in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He was born on April 23, 1945 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania to Herbert McCune, Jr. and Retta (Baros) McCune.

Gary was born and raised in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania and attended Lincoln High School.

He had his dream job as a cross country trucker since he loved to travel and seeing the sights along the way. If he could have, he would have put pontoons on his truck to travel by water, too. He always said that the only state he had not been to was Hawaii. He worked for various companies through the years,however, he was with Reach 49, Inc. the longest and the one he loved the most.

He was a family man and loved spending time with his 13 grandkids and 14 great-grandkids. A constant joker, he always enjoyed making people laugh. Everyone who knew him loved him.

He is survived by his daughters, Tracy (Shawn Meskell) Corradetti, Taylor (Frank Attisano) Peak and Shania McCune; sisters, Patricia Frazier and Della McCune and five nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary McCune, Jr. and brother, Herbert McCune, Jr.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.