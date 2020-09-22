Gary L. Morris, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, September 21, 2020, Gary L. Morris, age 62, of Struthers, passed away.

He was born in Barberton, Ohio on February 10, 1958 to William and Jean (Goodwin) Morris.

Gary is survived by those closest to him, his loving family; Jeffrey Whiteman, Richard Morris, Michael (Anne) Owens, Ronald (Lynn) Owens, Patricia Bartels; his beloved children, Brandy (Jason) Queen and Aaron (Melissa) Morris; the “lights of his day,” his grandchildren, Madison, Jackson, Marley, Makenzie, Mason and Maylee and last buy not least, his beloved puppies.

In keeping with Gary’s wish, no public service will be observed.

