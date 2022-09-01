NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Dennis Hudspeth, age 77, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022.

He was born on November 1, 1944, to Wilbur and Rebecca (Smith) Hudspeth.

Gary attended Niles High School and in his free time, he enjoyed golf and old cars.

He was also a veteran of the US Navy.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen (Geisman) Hudspeth; daughters, Wendy Ellisor of Texas, Tiffany Hudspeth of Florida; son, David Hudspeth, Indiana; granddaughters, Amber and Brittany; great-granddaughter, Sophia and brother, David Hudspeth.

He was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Judith Hudspeth Douglas.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

