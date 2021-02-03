Gary Dean Archer, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary D. Archer, age 60, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at home after a brief illness.

He was born on May 12, 1960.

He is survived by his sister, J. Renee (Brian) Burtt, as well as several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Glenna (Moore) Archer; his father, Robert E. Archer and his brother, Tracy E. Archer.

Laughing was easy for Gary, he had a very quick wit and a great sense of humor. A kind and generous soul who would share what he had with anyone.

A special thank you to his cousin, Kendra Whitaker, for being his angel so many times these last few years. He was truly blessed by her care and most recently, to several neighbors who helped him in his moments of need–thank you.

In honor of his life, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or your local animal shelter.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

