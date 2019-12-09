Gail Louise Blaney, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – At home on Thursday, September 19, 2019, Gail Louise Blaney, age 62, of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at home.

She was born in Albion, New York on January 28, 1957 to Clayton and Dorothy (Baker) Blaney.

Gail is survived by her children, Randall (Tracy) Culp of Hubbard, Ohio, Jeffrey Bennett (Brandy) Culp of Largo, Florida, Rita (Bradley) Bolois of Vienna, Ohio and Curtis (Tina) Joesenburger of Masury, Ohio; grandchildren, Collin, Caleb Culp both of Hubbard, Alexis, Shawn, Cody Bolois all of Vienna, Cierra, Faith, Love, Joy, Honestly, Wisdom Culp, Antowan and Vanessa and siblings, Jeffrey Blaney of Florida and Judy Baker.

Besides her parents, Gail was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Hope Culp.

While Gail had many great qualities the one phrase that describes her best is that, “Gail was such a loving soul.”

Local arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

