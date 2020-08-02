Gail L. Holloway, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 31, 2020, Gail L. Holloway, age 83, of Lisbon, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his family at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born in Salem, Ohio on May 21, 1937 to Lloyd and Wilma (Peterson) Holloway.

Gail is survived by his children, Deborah (Henry) Glenn, David (Sheila) Holloway all of Lisbon, Ohio, Douglas (Jody) Holloway of New Franklin, Ohio, Denise (Roger Lewis) Brownfield of Petersburg, Ohio, Donald (Marci Robison) Holloway of Lisbon, Ohio; grandchildren, Lauren Glenn, Caitlin (Drew) Sapp, Timothy Holloway, Levi (Megan) Holloway, Garrett Holloway, William Holloway, Hunter Holloway, Colton Holloway, Lillian Holloway, Kayleigh (Jesse Colvin) Brownfield, Allen Brownfield; three great-grandchildren; his brother, Larry (Cheryl) Holloway of Florida.

Gail was a graduate of Leetonia High School and a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Besides working the family farm, Gail drove truck and at one time had a small trucking firm. He was a hard worker and over his life time had various jobs in the area.

Besides his parents, Gail was also preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Sandra (Peterson) Holloway in 2015 and brother, Jay Holloway.

The Holloway family suggests donations be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 29 Spruce Street, P.O. Box 167, Leetonia, OH 44431 and would like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House and Pastor Kari Lankford.

