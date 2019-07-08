Gail Diane (Crouch) Minotti, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 5, 2019, Gail Diane Minotti, age 73, of Youngstown, passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in Pennsylvania on July 6, 1945 to Clifford and Irene (Powell) Crouch.

Gail is survived by children, Kimberly Ann (Jason Montgomery) Casey of Girard and Greg Yurkon of Cleveland; grandchildren, Erin (Kyle) Cunningham of Austintown, Julie Casey of Girard and Janet (Ted) Pippin of Youngstown; great-grandson, Jonathan Pippin; siblings, Sandy (the late Bob) Frye of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Bonnie (Jack) Mallson of North Carolina and Nadine (Forest) Artherhold of Transfer, Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Gail was also preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Jean when she was just an infant.

Gail was the former owner of “Little Gail’s”, a pub on Mahoning Avenue and later went on to work for GE in their production plant as a line worker.

Her pleasures were her coffee, cigarettes, crossword puzzles and of course, her family.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.