Fredrick Charles Sadosky, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 23, 2020, Fredrick Charles Sadosky, age 45, of Niles passed away.

He was born in Youngstown on July 1, 1975 to Edward Charles and Josephine Virginia Sadosky.

Fredrick proudly served our country in the United States Army.

