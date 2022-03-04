AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Fred” D. Patterson, Jr., age 63, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

He was born on June 1, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio to Frederick D. Patterson, Sr. and Wanda (Boughner) Wilson.



He enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, fishing and camping, however, his favorite thing to do was to spend time with his children and grandchildren.



Fred leaves to cherish his memory his children, Edwin (Tricia) Patterson, Roxanne (Chuck) Stoner and Danielle (Race) Patterson; grandkids, Eddie, Olivia, Ethan, Lily, Aaliyah, Charlotte and Rhett and siblings, Debra Buccieri, Laurie (Tom) Czoka, Susan (Jeff) Eggenspiller, Kathleen Clark, Larry (Clara) Patterson, Joseph (Sally) Patterson, James (Lillian) Wilson, David (Ida) Wilson and Tom Toot.



Family to receive friends Sunday, March 6 from 1:00 p.m., until a 3:00 p.m. memorial prayer service, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.



Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.