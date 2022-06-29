WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Clifford Hosack, age 87, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania died peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

He was born on April 28,1935 in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania to Frederic and Francis (Barr) Hosack.

Frederick proudly served his country when he joined the Marines at a young age.

He also enjoyed his position as a greeter at his local Walmart.

Frederick was a talented dancer, who enjoyed taking long walks every day.

Frederick leaves behind his children, Carol Taavola of Hartland, Wisconsin, Terry Moe of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Frederick Hosack of Billings, Montana and Rod Hosack of Las Vegas, Nevada; his siblings, Darla, John, Ben, Dan, Bob, Barb and Betsy; grandchildren, Jose, Juliet, Martin, Angela, Diana, Julia, Brian, Rod, Jr., Melissa, Sarah and Dana; many great-grandchildren; his companion, Patricia Micco; Tina Wild-Stull, Tammy Reed and Theresa Hoffman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and family members, Theresa Krulatz, Judy, Todd and Scott.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

