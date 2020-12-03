Frederick Charles Sadosky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 23, 2020, Frederick Charles Sadosky, age 45, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away.

He was born in Youngstown on July 1, 1975, to Edward Charles and Josephine Virginia (Kawecki) Sadosky.

Fred proudly served his country and retired from the United States Army.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

A Blessing Service will take place at 12:00 Noon followed by burial at 2:30 p.m., in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Saville, OH 44273, with full military honors.

Those gathering at the cemetery must arrive at the staging area by 2:10 p.m.

Full obituary will appear soon.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

