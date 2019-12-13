Fred Puglia Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, Fred Puglia Sr., age 81, of Youngstown, passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on July 17, 2019 to Joseph Sr. and Pauline (Butryn) Puglia.

Fred is survived by his children, Deborah (the late Ron) Plamer, Diane (the late Jack) DeMatteo, both of Lordstown, Fred (Susan) Puglia of Poland, Tracy (Wes) Morris of New Castle, Mark (Penny) Jones of Lowellville, James (Nancy) Puglia of Bessemer; siblings, Cheryl (Phillip) Buttermore of New Castle, Joseph Puglia Jr. of Bessemer; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and his dogs, Dinky and Dewey.

Besides his parents, Fred was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Willis) Puglia; daughter, Karen Jones Halas; grandson, Matt Clupper and sister, Jeannette (the late Edward) Novad.

Fred graduated Bessemer High School in 1957 before his honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He spent his working years as an asphalt salesman.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.