YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin A. Anzelmo, 84, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on July 17, 1937 to James and Josephine (Puleo) Anzelmo.

Frank spent his career working with the railroad and retired from CSX after 33 years.

He grew up on the east side of Youngstown and was proud to be an East Side Golden Bear. He loved talking about growing up on Cassius Avenue.

Frank was also proud of his Sicilian roots, especially the food. If he was not spending time with his family or watching his great-nieces’ and -nephews’ sports events, he was probably enjoying his time at the casino or watching horse races.

Many nieces and nephews are left behind to lovingly carry on his memory.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Anita Cheff.

Frank had a kind soul that will truly be missed by many.

A private Mass and burial will be planned per his wishes.

