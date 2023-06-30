YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank N. Fagnano, 45, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 24, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.

Born on January 31, 1978, he was the cherished firstborn son of Marlene and Kenneth.

Frank graduated from Chaney High School in 1996. He went on to study Philosophy at Ohio State University then Law at Capital University Law School. While in Ohio State, Frank was a member and eventual president of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.

He returned to the Youngstown area after school and worked for many years as an attorney, before exploring other roles in funeral services and insurance with his mother at Uptown Insurance Agency, where he planned to take over the family business. No matter what the task, Frank served dutifully and gave it his all.

He always made his parents proud, achieving academically and leading a fulfilling social life. He was a loving brother and role model, who tried his hardest to set an example for his younger brothers. To his friends, Frank will be remembered for his signature dry humor and for providing a compassionate ear and a shoulder to cry on. Frank could light up a room and had a knack for making friends wherever he went. Columbus was a second home to Frank, and he often talked fondly of cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Horseshoe or getting a burger at the Thurman Café. He was a boy scout in his youth and enjoyed camping and being outdoors his entire life. He indulged his curiosities about the world through reading and could often be seen with a book. He had a fondness for films, both modern and classic. He was an avid collector of vinyl and appreciated music from a wide spectrum of artists. He loved to entertain and always had a great recipe to share. He often saw the good in people, and constantly put the needs of others before his own. He was so many things to so many people that words cannot fully express the void his absence creates. He will be loved and missed by many, and remembered in the countless ways he touched our lives.

He is survived by his partner, Starr Gilbert; his parents, Marlene and Kenneth Fagnano; grandmother, Antonette “Clara” DiMichaelangelo-Ferrara and brothers, Nicholas (Kortney) and Angelo (Shelly) Fagnano.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Animal Charity of Ohio. If you have a memory or kind word you’d like to share about Frank, we created frankfagnano.fondmemories@gmail.com.

