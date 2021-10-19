Frank Joe Shoemaker, Ellsworth Township, Ohio

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Joe Shoemaker, age 81, of Ellsworth Township, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

He was born on July 11, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio to Frank and Garnett Shoemaker.

He graduated in 1957 and worked as an electrician for over 15 years. Later, he became the owner of Curtlander Truck & Auto Sales & Service in Mineral Ridge, Ohio from 1975 to 2018 when he retired. He enjoyed his retirement years working on his property and spending time with his wife, family and beloved pets.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of over 42 years, Karen (Jones) Shoemaker; daughter, Jenny (David) Amlee of Wildomar, California; sons, Denny (Linda) Shoemaker and Tracy Shoemaker, all of Niles, Ohio; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debi Ford.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate his life in the spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley in Poland, Ohio in Joe’s honor.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

