BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce that Frank Anthony Napolitano, 43, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after a hard fought 23-year battle with drug addiction.

Frank was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 3, 1980.

/find

He was a 1998 graduate of Boardman High School.

At a young age, Frank discovered his passion for cars while watching his favorite show, The Dukes of Hazzard. Although the infamous Dodge Charger sparked his excitement, it was the iconic Pontiac Trans Am from Smokey and the Bandit that stole his heart. By the time Frank was 18, he succeeded in his dream of owning one of his own. With pride, he dedicated many years of his life to fixing and restoring it. Frank was his happiest when he was driving around in his ’79 Trans Am.

Frank’s larger-than-life personality gave him a unique ability to connect with people. He never met a stranger. This combined with his enthusiasm for cars made for a perfect fit in his career as a car salesman, which he did for many years.

Frank was a loving son, brother, uncle, partner and friend. His absence will be felt by many and his infectious laugh and contagious smile will be missed by all.

He is survived by his parents, Frank and Monica Napolitano; siblings, Natalie Spencer (Todd) and Joe Napolitano (Lindsey Skott); girlfriend, Nikki Willis; niece, Reagan Spencer; nephew, Andrew Spencer, as well as many other relatives and friends in the community.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown with the Very Rev. Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio as celebrant.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank Anthony Napolitano, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.