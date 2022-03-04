AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis “Frank” Thomas Danks, age 75, of Austintown Ohio, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown.

He was born on February 16, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio to John Francis and Irene (Robinson) Dunn.

Frank began working at General Motors in1968 and retired after 30 years. He was also a lifetime member of the Local 1112 union.

Prior to working at General Motors, Frank joined the Navy in1964 and was mostly stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. He served on the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier. Frank traveled throughout Europe, but was mostly stationed on the Saratoga. His main duty was to transport the 3 Star Vice Admiral of the Saratoga to locations all over the world. Frank also helped to prepare the airplanes for flights, as well as, helping them to dock once the flight was complete.

In addition to spending time with his family, he also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle whenever he could.

Frank leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Florine (Cappitti) Danks; his only son, Thomas Francis Danks of Austintown; his sister, Martha Williams of Pennsylvania; sister-in law, Kay of Boardman, Ohio; granddaughters, Angela Carolyn of Austintown, Deanna Shields of Youngstown, OH; great-grandson, Connor Dengg of Austintown, Ohio and a special friend of many years, Eva Williams of Youngstown who helped to take care of him.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents, John and Irene Danks and brother, Jack Danks.

Francis Thomas Danks is resting in peace with God and he will be missed and was loved by many.

