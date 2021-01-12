Frances Slay, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Slay, age 77, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Staurday, January 9, 2021.

Born in Roanoke, Alabama, Frances spent much of her life in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She worked for most of her life in the garment industry as a seamstress.

Her passions in life were her family, her church community, cooking and sewing. Frances met no strangers – she embraced everyone as a friend, with good humor and love, embodying the true meaning of Christianity. The greatest joy in her life was her devotion with the Missionary Society and as a pastor’s aide for the True Love Missionary Baptist Church (Fort Wayne, Indiana).

Frances had a love for milkshakes, Red Lobster, bingo and going for a ride in her wheelchair when powered by her nephew, Isaac, or her son, Roy.

Frances is survived by her sons, Roy A. and Rade Radosevich-Slay of Tiverton, Rhode Island and Donald E. Slay of Fort Wayne; her three sisters, Mary C. Boyd and Betty S. Hudson of Youngstown, and Maggy L. Crawford of Cleveland; her granddaughter Ebony; numerous nieces and nephews and her ex-husband, Leon Slay of Roanoke, Alabama.

Frances was preceded in death by her daughter, Letitia D. Slay; her sister, Doris Ellis; her brothers, John H. Ellis, Robert L. Ellis, William E. Ellis and Joe Ellis; and her parents, Catherine and Henry Ellis of Youngstown Ohio.

The family would like to extend sincerest gratitude to the entire staff of the Windsor House Nursing Home on Belmont Avenue (Youngstown, Ohio) for the exceptional care they provided Frances during her stay at the facility.

Donations in memory of Frances Slay may be made to: Windsor House at Guardian Health Care Center, c/o Debbie Carson,1735 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, OH 44504.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 3:30 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44514.

