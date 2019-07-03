Frances Jean Koletich, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, June 29, 2019, Frances J Koletich, age 83, passed away at the home of her son.

She was born on May 25, 1936 the daughter of Elizabeth Basich and John Koletich but was raised by her stepmother, Anna Koletich.

Frances was a 1955 graduate of Lowellville High School and was employed at Northside Hospital for 23 years in dietary and housekeeping departments before retiring in 1998. During her tenure, she was recognized for her service both as “Employee of the Month” and “Employee of the Year” in 1992.

Frances was known for making nut rolls for her co-workers. She loved baking, gardening, canning, fishing and spending time with her dogs and cats.

She was also proud of her Catholic Faith.

Frances is survived by her children, Mary (Robert) Connolly of Youngstown, Elizabeth (David) Green of Boardman, Norman (Janice) Macias of Struthers and Michael (Michele) Macias of Lowellville; a stepdaughter, Dolly (Charles) Dewiert of Vienna; siblings, Kathy Psimer of Warren, Diane (Buck) from Florida, Ronald Vavrinak of Cortland and Robert Vavrinak from Oklahoma; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her stepmother; siblings, Ann Marie Rotz and John Koletich and her beloved daughter, Lisa Wiseman.

A private service for family will be observed.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.

