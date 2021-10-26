Floyd Francis Wazelle, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, October 21, 2021, Floyd Francis Wazelle, age 77, of Waren, passed away.

He was born in Warren on February 23, 1944 to Alphonse Francis and Katherine (Brauns) Wazelle.

Floyd proudly served his country with the United States Navy, holding the rank of a Navy petty officer second class and boarded the USS Enterprise 65, serving as a radar technician. He served in Vietnam for four years.

Floyd was an avid racquetball enthusiast.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Colleen Renee (Coast) Wazelle; son, Christopher (Tammy) Wazelle and their children, Sarah and Zachary, all of Warren; brother, Maurice (Carolyn) Wazzle of Warren; brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Cheryl) Coast of New Middletown, Dennis (Kimberly) of Leavittsburg, Mark (Holly) of Nova Scotia and nieces and nephews, Jeff, Jim, and John Wazelle and Darren, Heather, Jeffery, Sean, and Beth Coast.

A Memorial service will be held at the Howland Community Church, 198 Niles Cortland Road SE, Warren, OH 44484 and will be announced in the coming week.

Memorial contributions in Floyd’s name can be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

