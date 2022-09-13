AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Eusebia DeJesus, age 91, of Austintown, Ohio, passed peacefully at home.

She was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico on August 14, 1931 to David Irizarry and Hortencia Rivera.

Eusebia is survived by her beloved children, Luz Miriam (Samuel) Papa, Juan (Sally Jo) DeJesus all of Austintown, William DeJesus, Maria Elena Cruz both of Youngstown, Angel DeJesus of Girard, Miuses “Moses” (Carmel) DeJesus of Niles; siblings, David, Ismiel, Pedro Irizarry all of Puerto Rico, Elda Irizarry of Florida; seventeen grandchildren, two great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.

Besides her parents, Eusebia was preceded in death by her husband, Baltazar DeJesus; son, Edwin DeJesus; siblings, Miguel Irizarry and Cecilia Rivera.

Family to receive friends for a Memorial Gathering and Catholic Prayers from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary s Silvat Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave, Austintown, OH 44515.

