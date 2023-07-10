YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Wibly, Jr., 55, sadly passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Gene was born December 31, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He a 1986 Chaney High School graduate.

Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Saudi Arabia as part of the US coalition troops, Operation Desert Storm, during the Gulf War.

Upon returning home to Youngstown, he worked as a cement finisher.

Gene enjoyed watching sports and was a friend to everyone he met.

Always beloved, he will be forever remembered by, stepfather, Edward Goldner, Jr.; sisters, Mary Jo Wibly-Yurcho (Lenny), Lisa Goldner, Leanne Goldner; brother, Thomas Goldner (Jolynn); niece, Sara Haefke (Jeff); nephews, Andrew Yurcho, Dustin Allen, Mason Emrich, Giovonni Goldner; and great nephew, Russell Haefke.

Gene was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Goldner; father, Eugene Wibly, Sr.; and brother Edward Goldner, III. Gene will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.