Ethel E. Stubenbordt, Andover, Ohio – Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, August 16, 2019, Ethel E Stubenbordt, age 87, passed into God’s care.

She was born on January 31, 1932 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania to Paul and Helen (Gretz) Susa.

Ethel is survived by her children, James Reese (Lynn) of Houston, Pennsylvania, Barbara Ann (Rodney) Klinger of Ashboro, North Carolina and Carrie L. (David) Diebold of Andover, Ohio; grandchildren, Jamie (Josh) Shaner of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Paul (Jennifer) Stubenbordt of Meadow Lands, Pennsylvania, Quintin (Jennifer) Klinger of Ramseur, Pennsylvania and Kaylan (Billy) Coggins of Denton, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Hannah Stubenbordt, Christopher Chuba, Trista Shaner, Avery Shaner, Owen Stubenbordt, Nora Stubenbordt and Haden Coggins and sister, Edna (the late, Ike) Mast.

Besides her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kristina Andreolli.

