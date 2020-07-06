Esther Lucille Thompson, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 3, 2020, Esther Lucille (Mansel) Thompson, age 87, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Shenango Township, Pennsylvania on August 22, 1932 to Michael and Clara (Venditti) Mansel.

Esther is survived by her children, Darrell (Jeanie) Thompson of Hubbard, Ohio, Terry Michael Thompson of Wheatland, Pennsylvania and Tanya Thompson Stoops of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Katie Thompson and Clayton Stoops, both of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; stepgrandchildren, Wayne (Natalie) Jordan and Angela (Bill) Brewer, all of Cortland, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Kadon, Riley and Jessica; siblings, James (Karen) Mansel of California, David Mansel of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Denise (Skip) Wentz of Stowe, Vermont; sister-in-law, Gloria Mansel of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Esther was also preceded in death by her husband, James Warren Thompson in 2004 and her brother, Leonard Mansel.

Esther was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Order of Amaranth, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania. She also was a 4-H Leader for over 30 years but most of all she blessed her family being a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.

Arrangement by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.crematepa.com.

