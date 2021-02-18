Errol Jack Dietrich, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Errol Jack Dietrich, age 83, of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Born to the late Jack and Charlotte Dietrich on March 6, 1937, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon (nee Rector) and his dear sister, Sharon Harrington.

Errol is survived by his loving family: son, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Dietrich and daughter, Julie (Chris Brouton) Dietrich Brouton; his grandchildren, Lillian Dietrich and Leif Dietrich; his brother, John Dietrich and his sister, Barbara Rizzo; as well as 13 nieces and nephews.

For over 30 years, Errol served as a pastor of the Christian Church Disciples of Christ, leading churches in Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio. He and his wife, Sharon, were devoted to one another and they worked as a team serving their churches and their neighbors joyfully. After his retirement, Errol continued to serve the church as an Elder and liturgist and volunteered weekly at a local nursing home, visiting and praying with residents and helping with activities.

He dearly loved music and played both the piano and the organ, and occasionally sang in the church choir. Errol was happiest when surrounded by family and enjoyed cookouts, playing board games, gardening and taking walks.

A family celebration of Errol’s life will be held in the future. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disciples Christian Church in Boardman, Ohio (https://discipleschristianchurch.org/give) or the American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org/ways-to-give).

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Errol Jack Dietrich, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.