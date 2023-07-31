YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest C. Jones Jr. affectionately known as “Sam” or “King Sammy” to his nieces and nephews passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Sam was born October 31, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio to Ernest C. Sr. and Mary A. Jones.

Sam was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers & New York Nicks fan. During his tenure as a football coach for the Northside Knights he developed lifelong relationships with the kids while helping them to multiple championships.

He was an East High Golden Bear graduate, class of ’87.

Sam served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.

Anyone that knew Sam knew he had an honest love for music, with Jaz-Z being his favorite rapper.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Ernest and Mary Jones, his legacy will live on in his son, Sherron D. Walls of Cleveland, Ohio; daughter, Raynell N. Jones of Tampa, Florida; his sisters, Cathy L. (Tim) Jones, Teresa R. (Daryll) Clark, Lynetta M. Jones; two grandchildren, Lynnea and Rishon; and special friend, Eva Hawkins of Alliance, Ohio. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and other family and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mary Rose and Royce Pickett and paternal grandparents, Thelma and Floyd Jones and sister, Suzette Cowan.

Family will receive friends on Monday, August 7, 2023 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. located at 3896 Oakwood Avenue Youngstown, OH 44515.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ernest Charles Jones Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 1, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.