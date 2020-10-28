Erma Mae DeWitt, New Wilmington, PA

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, October 26, 2020, Erma Mae DeWitt, age 86, of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, passed into the arms of our Lord.

She was born in Terra Alta, West Virginia on August 22, 1934 to Ona and Nellie (Wolfe) Fultz.

