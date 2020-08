YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, August 15, 2020, Erik Olof Dahlman, age 63, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born in Galion, Ohio on October 2, 1956 to Per Olof and Elsa (Manuson) Dahlman.

Erik is survived by his sisters, Barbro, Karin, Krestin and Astrid.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

