HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric Scott Domascieno, age 58, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on July 24, 1965 to John and Jeannette (Edwards) Domascieno.

In his youth, Eric and his twin Mark had a taste for adventure and they always had fun on whatever escapades they both got into. Eric was a man of many talents. He enjoyed creating his own recipes and anyone who was lucky enough to taste his creations thought his food was delicious. He liked to keep himself busy whether it was by fixing or constructing things with his own hands. Eric also enjoyed the outdoors and doing yard work. He loved listening to music, especially classic rock tunes but what brought him the most joy in life, was spending time with his children and family. He loved them and felt proud of them. Eric was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan and he someone who loved animals.

He is survived by his children, Joshua Kesner and Chelsea Prezgay, both of Hubbard, Riana (Cotey), Golub of Farrell, John Domascieno IV of Sharon and Eric “Vinnie” Domascieno of Youngstown; 13 grandchildren; brother, Joe (Pegg) Domascieno; his twin, Mark Domascieno; sister, Mary Beth Kovach of Hubbard with whom he made his home; his estranged wife, Denise (Derr) and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many friends, including Mike Ryser and his sidekicks, Ron and Mary Fiedler.

He is preceded in death by his parents, oldest brother, John Domascieno and three grandchildren.

There are no calling hours but a memorial service will be scheduled for some time in January 2024.

