Eric Edwin Anderson, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Eirc Edwin Anderson, age 83, of Girard, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 15, 2020 to Eric Sinclair and Margaret Frances (Meyer) Anderson.

Eric is survived by his wife, Kathleen Elizabeth (Wissmack) Anderson and other family members.

Full obituary will appear soon.

