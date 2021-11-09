Enrique Cordero, II, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly on Saturday, November 6, 2021, Enrique Cordero, II, age 45, of Youngstown, formerly of Camden, New Jersey passed away at home.

He was born in Newark, New Jersey on January 7, 1976, to Enrique Cordero Sr. and Rosa Gonzalez.

Enrique is survived by his children, Louis Cordero, Ryan Cordero, Destiny Cordero, Nancy Cordero, Amanda Perez all of Youngstown; grandchildren, Julius Santana, Nala LeBron, Gino Thompson, Pria Smith all of NJ; siblings, Adolph Gonzales of Youngstown, Enrique II both of Youngstown, William Gonzalez of New Jersey, Aida La (Raymond) LaBron of Youngstown, Ramona Cordero of New York and best friends, Joseph Williams and Jose Louis Williams both of New Jersey.

Besides his parents, Enrique was also preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Gonzales.

Viewing and visitation with the family will be from 11:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. and 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515.

The Cordero Family is requiring all unvaccinated visitors are required to wear a face mask.



