Enrique “Angel” Anchondo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Enrique “Angel” Anchondo, 40, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

He was born in Avon Park, Florida to the late Jesus Hernandez Torres and Dorothy (Herrara Anchondo) Ontiveros on February 15, 1980.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Bobbie Jean; his siblings, Walter (Shelly) Norris, Chris Norris, Pansy (Brian) McGinnis and Tammy (Rob) Mathews; his aunts and uncles, Henry Anchondo, San Juana (Jesse) Duron, Martin Unzueta, Chris Unzueta and Michelle Angelas; his father in-law, Bobby (Regina) Miller and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Angel was a happy soul who loved his wife of 18 years, Bobbie Anchondo. The love they shared was timeless.

He had a passion for fishing and was a great fisherman. He shared his love and knowledge of fishing with family and friends. He always had a smile and a jovial attitude with everyone. He absolutely loved and adored his family and friends. He was a hard worker and loved to travel. He enjoyed traveling to visit with family and friends.

Angel’s many hobbies included fishing, owning aquariums and raising fish. He loved his American pitbull, Lady. Wherever Angel and Bobbie went, Lady went. Angel’s happy attitude extended to his love of food. He would do a happy jig whenever he would have his favorites like ice cream and pizza. It was a comical sight to see a big guy like Angel doing a dance over food and it was one of the reasons he was loved by so many. He loved children and was a fantastic mentor to those around him. He would always share a positive message with everyone.

Angel loved the Lord and would share his love with everyone. Heaven gained a beautiful soul and the world lost a smile that could brighten any day. Fly high, Angel.

