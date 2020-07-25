Emmanuel Miklos, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emmanuel Miklos, age 33, of Youngstown, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on July 21, 2020.

“Emman” was born in Youngstown on July 20, 1987, son of Loretta Bleggi and Daniel M Miklos.

“E” graduated from Boardman High School and Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. A talented automotive technician, “E” started B&E Automotive Specialists with late friend, Brent Earles. “E” later worked at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

“E” will be remembered for his love of cars and motorcycles. He was a loving and caring son, brother and uncle. Emmanuel’s one of a kind laugh would fill the room and hearts of those he loved and who loved him.

His memory will live on through the lives of his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Loretta Bleggi (Steve Fedorsin) and Daniel M. Miklos of Youngstown; sisters, Gena (Gabe) Bailey of Cincinnati and Dana Miklos (Keith Moore) of Columbus; nieces, Gianna and Gabriella Bailey and Ramona Miklos-Moore.

Honoring Emmanuel’s request, his body will be cremated and his family will announce at a later date, a mass and dinner to celebrate Emman’s life.

Emmanuel’s family would like to commend the staff of St Elizabeth Hospital for the wonderful care they gave to Emmanuel during the last two months of his life.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 26, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

