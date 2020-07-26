Emmanuel Miklos, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emmanuel Miklos, age 33, of Youngstown, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

“Emman” was born in Youngstown on July 20, 1987, son of Loretta Bleggi and Daniel M Miklos.

“E” graduated from Boardman High School and Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

A talented automotive technician, “E” started B&E Automotive Specialists with late friend, Brent Earles. “E” later worked at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

“E” will be remembered for his love of cars and motorcycles.

He was a loving and caring son, brother, and uncle. Emmanuel’s one of a kind laugh would fill the room and hearts of those he loved and who loved him. “E” was a peacekeeper and his humor, words of wisdom and stories will be greatly missed. Emmanuel’s gentle spirit and kind heart will always be remembered by those who knew and loved him.

His memory will live on through the lives of his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Loretta (Steve Fedorisin) Bleggi and Daniel M Miklos of Youngstown; sisters, Gena (Gabe) Bailey of Cincinnati and Dana (Keith Moore) Miklos of Columbus; nieces, Gianna and Gabriella Bailey and Ramona Miklos-Moore.

Honoring Emmanuel’s request a private family service will be observed.

Emmanuel’s family would like to commend the staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital for the wonderful care they gave to Emmanuel during the last two months of his life.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 27, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: