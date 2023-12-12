YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emmanuel “Manny” Davis Bowens-McRae was born July 15, 1984, in Youngstown, Ohio.

He attended New Hope Academy and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School. He also attended Youngstown State University majoring in Early Education.

Emmanuel transitioned to his final rest in the presence of the Lord, Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Emmanuel was a unique and special young man with a kind heart and a quiet, soft-spoken spirit. He was introduced to the Lord Jesus Christ early in his adoptive years in the home of Raymond and Pamela McRae and accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior as a young boy.

Manny enjoyed drawing, braiding his special key chains and posting exhortations and words of encouragement on Facebook. He faced many challenges in his young life but he persevered through them all and was determined to succeed in life.

Emmanuel leaves to mourn him, his adopted mother, Pamela McRae-Lipscomb; George Lipscomb, who was a great encouragement in the later years of Manny’s life; birth mother, Diane Bowens; brothers, Orlando Allen, Calvin Allen, Jarvis Allen, Jason Riddle, Lazarus McRae, Larry McRae and Jamal Bullock; sisters, Taquanna Bowens, Jolisa Allen, Yvonne McRae-Obie, Cheryl McRae, Ramona McRae-Austin and Robine McRae-Morrison and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends. Emmanuel also leaves a five year old son, Emmanuel Raymond McRae who was truly the joy of his existence and who looked exactly like him and is lovingly called M.J.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories, send condolences or make a donation by visiting cremateohio.com.

