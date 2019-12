Ella Grace Savioli, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Ella Grace Savioli, age 86, went home to be with the Lord.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Nathan and Verna (Fairbanks) Knight.

Ella is survived by her children, Ralph Savioli of Virginia, Paul Savioli of Pennsylvania, Joseph Savioli of Pennsylvania, Guilio Savioli of Ohio and Diane Savioli-Chase of Massachussetts.

