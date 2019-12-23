Ella “Grace” (Knight) Savioli, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – With her extended family by her side, Grace (Knight) Savioli, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 after an extended illness.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on July 25, 1933 to Nathan and Verna (Fairbanks) Knight.

Ella is survived by her children, Diane (Rory) Savioli-Chase, Guilio, Jr., Paul, Ralph, Joe (Lisa) Savioli; sisters, Marge Buchanen, Diane Brown; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Grace was also preceded in death by her husband, Guilio, Sr. and son, Eric.

Grace loved life and shared her kindness and laughter with all as well as a song or two. She will be missed and loved by more.

Memorial Services will be held in the future.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

