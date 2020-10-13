Elizabeth Ernestine Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, October, 10, 2020, Elizabeth Ernestine Williams, age 95, of Youngstown, passed away.

She was born in W. Colesville, New York on September 6, 1925 to Martin and Kitty (Mayes) Gilmore.

Elizabeth was a wonderful mother. She worked full time until she reached the age of 74 and still found time to bake a lot, raise her family, camping, as well as other activities with her family. Elizabeth will always be remembered for the loving, caring and strong person that she was. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Roger (Frances) Williams of Conklin, New York, Tom (Pat) Williams of Youngstown, Kitty Stillianou of Youngstown and Jerry Fink of Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Warren G Williams; Glenda Fink, Timothy Williams, Ricky Williams; many grandchildren, great-randchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

