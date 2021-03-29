Elizabeth Blystone, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, March 25, 2021, Elizabeth Blystone, age 59, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully.

She was born in Youngstown on May 21, 1961 to James R. and Blanche (Andrews) Blystone.

Elizabeth is survived by her brother, James R. Blystone.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

