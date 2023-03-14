YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Parish was called home on Sunday, March 12, 2023 to once again be reunited with the love of her life whom she sadly lost exactly 17 years ago on this date. She transitioned peacefully into the next step of her journey surrounded by all of her loving family.

Betty, as she was affectionately known as by all who knew her, was born on November 21, 1939 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a daughter to the late Harry and Helen Harrold.

Betty was a homemaker and proud matriarch to eight beautiful children, 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. They were all the pride of her life and she loved each one dearly. Whether it was enjoying Sunday dinners or playing a friendly game of cards, being with her family is what mattered most to her.

She was a huge Elvis fan who often made the trek down to Graceland to pay tribute to the king. She always knew how to make the holidays charming and warm with her knack for decorating and her talent in creating such artistic crafts.

Left to carry on her memory are her eight children, Nick Parish, Jr. of Youngstown, Lindy (Victor) Johngrass of Petersburg, John (Christina) Parish of Cambell, Diane (Gerald Bartholomew) Parish of Struthers, Raymond Parish of Florida, Sheile (Ray) Sharkey of Youngstown, Cindy (Steve) Antal of Austintown and Kimberly Calvin of Florida; 19 grandchildren, including Mark Nommay and Melissa Shemanski, to who she reared, 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson, Jayden, to which they share the same birthday.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nick Parish; one brother, Harry, Jr.; three sisters, Lois, Betty and Nancy and a granddaughter, Lisa Parish.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

